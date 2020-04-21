Dubai Economy fines seven traders for tampering with face mask prices

By WAM

The Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection, CCCP, sector in Dubai Economy has imposed fines on seven traders, including three pharmacies in Warsan, Al Qusais, and Al Jaddaf, for tampering with the prices of face masks.

Two supermarkets in Al Safa; a trading company in Dubai South; and a marine services company were the others fined. The marine services company was not licenced to sell face masks, Dubai Economy said.

CCCP acted against the traders following consumer complaints and due to follow-up and investigations that validated the allegations and the traders were fined. A repeat offence would result in doubling the fines and may lead to closing down the outlet, it warned.

Dubai Economy has reminded businesses to refrain from taking undue advantage of the present situation and also called on pharmacies and medical equipment suppliers to demonstrate their social responsibility by reducing the prices of essentials, such as face masks, sanitisers, and disinfectants.

Consumers can report any negative practices, especially those relating to prices of basic needs, on the Price.ded.ae portal launched recently to expedite responses to consumer queries and complaints, or by calling 600 54 55 55, or through the Dubai Consumer app.

