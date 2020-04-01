Dubai Economy launches ‘Price Monitor’ to track daily prices of staple foods

By WAM

Dubai Economy has launched a ‘Price Monitor’ portal to track daily prices of staple foods and essentials making sure that consumers continue to get their basic needs at fair prices in spite of the precautionary measures being adopted in view of the coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic.

A dedicated portal – Price.ded.ae – has also been launched to strengthen communication with consumers and enable them to raise their complaints and queries on price increases faster and easier.

The initiative is aimed to empower consumers with improved awareness of their rights and limit the scope for price manipulation, Dubai Economy said, and advised consumers to file their complaints and queries relating to a price increase on the portal in Arabic or English, along with supporting images.

The ‘Price Monitor,’ will allow shoppers and businesses on a daily basis to track and compare the prices of 41 basic needs including rice, bread, flour, cooking oil, meat, poultry, fish, milk, eggs, water, salt, sugar fruits and vegetables and hygiene essentials such as sanitisers and face masks.

Dubai Economy will also evaluate demand and supply in the local market based on the price list regularly and address any likely concerns among shoppers and traders.

Teams from the Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection, CCCP, sector in Dubai Economy will co-ordinate with retail chains and supermarkets in the emirate to publish the daily list with the minimum and maximum price.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.