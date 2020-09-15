Dubai Economy shuts down swimming pool, fines 3 businesses for violating COVID-19 precautionary measures

By WAM

Dubai Economy, in co-operation with the Dubai Sports Council, has shut down a swimming pool in a sports facility that failed to display physical distancing stickers.

Inspectors from the Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection, CCCP, Sector in Dubai Economy also imposed penalties on three commercial establishments for their employees’ lack of commitment to wearing masks, and also warned four other businesses for non-compliance with the COVID-19 precautionary measures.

The latest round of inspections found 670 shops and commercial establishments to have fully complied with the precautionary measures.

CCCP is continuing with its inspection of open markets and commercial centres in the emirate to ensure that everyone adheres to the precautionary measures, and help protect the gains Dubai has made in combatting the pandemic.

Dubai, under the directives of the leadership, has managed to resume normal economic activity, gradually and safely, despite the challenges persisting globally.

Dubai Economy called on everyone to cooperate and contribute to keeping the emirate’s economy moving forward. No effort is being spared by Dubai Economy to identify the most important developments related to the pandemic in co-operation with public and private sector partners, and promote awareness on the guidelines and protocols in force in order to ensure that everyone adheres to them and not commit anything that endanger the society.

Dubai Economy further stressed that public health is a top priority and that stern action will be taken against any non-compliance with the precautionary measures found during its inspections or that may be brought to its attention by consumers and the public. The disciplinary action is meant to be a deterrent against any violation or abuse.

Dubai Economy also called on everyone to report any non-compliance to the precautionary guidelines through the Dubai Consumer app available on the Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, by calling 600545555, or by visiting the Consumerrights.ae website.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.