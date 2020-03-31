Dubai establishes disease control centre

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has issued Executive Council 's Resolution No 18 of 2020 establishing the Center for Coronavirus Control under the chairmanship of Dr Amer Ahmed Al Sharif.

The newly established centre includes representatives from the Ministry of Health and Prevention and a number of relevant authorities in the emirate.

It will be mandated to prepare strategic plans and recommendations to combat pandemics, including COVID-19 and develop rapid intervention plans in coordination with competent bodies at the public and private sectors.

