Dubai Expo's potential partnership with Facebook discussed

By Wam

Reem Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Dubai Expo 2020 Bureau, yesterday met with Nicola Mendelsohn, Facebook's vice-president for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and other regional leaders of the company, to discuss potential partnership opportunities around the first world exposition to be held in Dubai in 2020.

The delegation included Ari Kesisoglu, Regional Vice President, Middle East and Africa; Nashwa Aly, Head of Public Policy, Middle East and North Africa; Ramez Shehadi, Managing Director, Middle East and North Africa; and Terry Kane, Head of Industry, Middle East and North Africa at the Facebook.