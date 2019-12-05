Dubai Eye presenter Malcom Taylor dies aged 66

By Staff

Malcom Taylor, the radio presenter of Business Breakfast on Dubai Eye died of a heart attack aged 66 yesterday.

Taylor had worked for the Arabian Radio Network for the past 15 years.

A statement from the Arabian Radio Network said: “Our beloved ARN friend and colleague Malcolm Taylor sadly passed away yesterday of a heart attack. He first arrived in the region in 1967 when his parents were posted to Bahrain, and his first trip to Dubai was in 1972.”

The statement added: “Since 2005, Malcolm has been the unmistakable voice of The Business Breakfast, the region’s leading business radio show, which he co-hosted with his friends Richard Dean and Brandy Scott on Dubai Eye 103.8.

Before joining Dubai Eye in 2004, Malcolm enjoyed a senior management career that saw him work for numerous blue chip companies including Dow Jones, Capital Intelligence and Reuters, holding country and regional management roles in Bahrain, Kuwait, Korea, Cyprus and South Africa.

Malcolm once summed up his life in the region: “I have spent most of my years in the Gulf and now live in Dubai which is the best home anyone could hope for, with a high personal security, plenty to do, great weather, and a wonderfully welcoming local population. It is a pleasure to be here.”

During his time with the Business Breakfast, the show was awarded ‘Middle East Breakfast Show of the Year’ at the international RadioCast awards, and won the ‘Award for Excellence in Financial Journalism’ at The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales’ Middle Eastp excellence awards.

The statement added: “The entire ARN family is holding Malcolm’s family and friends in their thoughts at this time.”