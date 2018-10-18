Dubai Fitness Challenge 2018 works to make Dubai world's most active city

By Staff

Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) - the hugely successful, flagship fitness initiative of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council - prepares to open its second edition backed by some of the biggest names across government and private sector in the UAE.

Reflecting the truly inclusive nature of the event and the ardent support it has received as a social movement for the people, DFC’s official partners and sponsors are amplifying an action-packed programme, with Dubai Tourism and Dubai Sports Council working together to activate the challenge across the city.

From 26 October to 24 November, DFC 2018 will be running a full calendar of events and activities designed to get everyone from all segments of society active for 30 consecutive minutes for 30 days, taking Dubai a step closer to becoming the world’s most active city.

Dubai Sports Council (DSC) is a government endorsee of DFC and has once again supported the creation of the calendar of events and fitness activities across the city.

DSC is committed to developing and improving sports in Dubai, creating a comprehensive sports environment that meets the requirements of the society and paves the way for youth to cultivate their sporting and cultural talents.

His Excellency Saeed Hareb, General Secretary of Dubai Sports Council commented: “Thanks to the vision and support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai Government and Dubai Sports Council, Dubai has been transformed into a vibrant city with an annual sporting calendar of hundreds of events.

"The Dubai Fitness Challenge is a very important part of this calendar and was a huge success in the first year itself, encouraging hundreds of thousands to exercise 30 minutes a day for 30 days. The inaugural edition of the challenge made a huge impact on the community, encouraging members of our society - young and old, men and women and people of determination - to embrace physical fitness as a part of their daily routine and lifestyle. “

The time to pledge participation in DFC 2018 is now! Everyone from young adults, families of all ages, people of determination, residents and visitors, to government agencies, businesses, fitness professionals and academic institutions are encouraged to take the challenge.

The Dubai Fitness App is available for participants to officially register and is available in the Apple and Google Play app stores.

With several new features for quick and easy tracking of progress, discovering fitness events, classes and activities, as well as encouraging friends and family by social sharing functionality. Further details are available on the official DFC website www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com

For more information, visit:

Website: www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/dubaifitnesschallenge

Instagram: @dubaifitnesschallenge

Twitter: @dxbfitchallenge