Dubai Food Festival to kick off February 21

By WAM

The Dubai Food Festival, DFF, will return on the 21st of February with a city-wide showcase of Dubai’s gastronomy offering to thousands of residents and visitors.

The festival, which runs until March 9th, will celebrate and enhance Dubai’s position as the food capital not only in the region, but also on the international gastronomy scene, promoting the diversity and creativity of the city’s culinary offering drawn from the UAE and the cultures of over 200 nationalities in the city. It will also celebrate the essence of food and its universal ability to connect people; bringing families, friends and communities together.

Organised by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, the 6th DFF promises everyone an extensive 17-day programme of signature events, including Dubai Restaurant Week, Beach Canteen, Hidden Gems, appearances by celebrity chefs and other food-related activities.