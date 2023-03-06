By E247

Dubai Foundation for Women and Children inaugurates new multi-use childcare villa for children deprived of parental care

Launch of new facility reflects Government of Dubai’s commitment to safeguard children’s rights and provide them with all forms of care

Facility is designed to ensure that vulnerable children have full access to the care, support and resources required in nurturing their development

It provides a comprehensive range of services, including residential, psychological, social, legal, health and educational support

The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) has inaugurated a new multi-use childcare villa dedicated to supporting the development and enhancing the physical and psychological well-being of children deprived of parental care.

The new facility was launched as part of the Foundation’s ongoing efforts to provide a safe and secure environment for children who have been deprived of the protection and guidance of their caregivers.

The new building is designed to ensure that vulnerable children have full access to the care, support and resources required in nurturing their growth and development. The villa, which has a capacity of accommodating up to 14 children, provides residence and care for male children between the ages of three to 11 and female children up to 13 years of age.

The facility also offers a comprehensive range of services, including residential, psychological, social, legal, health and educational support. Additionally, the villa also hosts various activities, entertainment programmes, and initiatives to empower children.

His Excellency Abdullah Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai, and His Excellency Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Board of the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, attended the opening of the new building.

Also in attendance were His Excellency Ahmad Abdulkarim Julfar, Director General of the Community Development Authority (CDA); His Excellency Ali Al Mutawa, Secretary General of the Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation (AMAF); His Excellency Major General Dr. Mohammad Abdullah Al Murr, Director of the General Department of Human Rights; His Excellency Dr. Sultan Hamid Al Jamal, Director of the Dubai Police Human Trafficking Control Centre, and Her Excellency Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting-Director General of the Foundation.

HE Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi said that the opening of the new facility is in line with the directives of the UAE leadership to support and uphold the rights of children to live in a safe and nurturing environment that meets all their needs and enhances their well-being.

Al Muhairi lauded the successful partnership between the Foundation and Dubai Police, the Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation, and the Community Development Authority and said that the UAE has enacted numerous laws and regulations to safeguard children's rights.

HE Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri said that the Government of Dubai has always been proactive in adopting laws and regulations aimed at protecting the rights of children and ensuring they are raised in a nurturing environment that is conducive to their well-being, regardless of their race or beliefs.

The Acting-Director General of the Foundation added that the opening of the facility is a culmination of the UAE’s relentless efforts to safeguard the rights of children and promote their growth and development in a safe environment that meets their needs and aspirations.

