Dubai Frame enters Guinness Book of Records

By WAM

Dubai Municipality has announced that Dubai Frame, the latest national cultural landmark that has been developed and completed by the Municipality, has recently been awarded the certificate of Guinness Book of World Records for the "Largest Building in the Shape of a Picture Frame."

Commenting on the announcement, Dawoud Al Hajri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, said, "We are delighted that the Dubai Frame project has received Guinness certificate, which enriches the architectural achievements of the Emirate of Dubai. We are proud to have implemented this aesthetic icon and urban architectural landmark. The Frame highlights the high quality of the city as well as its past status and ambitious aspirations and showcases the visions of our wise leadership."

He added, "The certificate will contribute to the promotion of the project in particular and the city of Dubai in general. This achievement will enhance the growing tourism movement in the emirate and will be an extension of the range of achievements Dubai Frame has accomplished since its opening. Dubai Frame has attracted more than a million visitors in its first year and won a series of awards as an architectural and engineering masterpiece that attracts the world's attention."

The Guinness award recognises this monumental architectural masterpiece and its importance in framing the fascinating views of old and modern Dubai within a single frame, and being a tangible link between the memorable past and the flourishing present of the city. It provides panoramic pictures of the entire city of Dubai to tell its story over time since its inception and the implementation of its ambitious plans for a prosperous future. Dubai Frame is a unique global architectural achievement, with a height of 150.24 meters and a width of 95.53 meters.

The space between the two towers gives a pretty clear view for the city from a high altitude to serve as an architectural masterpiece decorating Zabeel area and Zabeel Park. The mezzanine floor of the tower includes a museum that tells the story of the development of the city using the latest means of presentation, which ends with a panoramic elevator to rise through the ribs to reach the upper floor. The upper horizontal rib, designed with glass floors as well as glass facades, allows visitors to enjoy the city of Dubai from all sides.