Dubai Frame wins 'Best Leisure Tourism Project' award

By WAM

Dubai Frame has been recognised at the MEED Projects Awards as the 'Best Leisure Tourism Project'.

The award underscores the unique position Dubai Frame occupies among tourist and urban attractions around the world, with its architectural design that has caught the attention of a large number of visitors to the emirate.

Talib Julfar, CEO of Infrastructure Services Sector at Dubai Municipality, said that Dubai Frame has become one of the most modern cultural and entertainment attractions in the country since its opening in January 2018 and has attracted over a million visitors from around the world within the first year of its opening.