Dubai Future Academy prepares UAE’s Workforce for Fourth Industrial Revolution

By WAM

Dubai Future Academy, DFAc, one of DFF, Dubai Future Foundation’s initiatives, hosted a workshop to prepare local talent for the future global economy.

Held under the theme, "Future of Jobs in the UAE", the session sought to enable collaborative action that will help workers across the UAE thrive during the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and further remain productive and employable.

The workshop brought together senior officials, managers and experts in the field of human resources from various government and private entities in the UAE to identify common challenges and opportunities, when considering the emergence of new labour market trends. They also focused on global and local trends considered critical in preparing the workforce for the jobs and skills needed in the future.

Speaking at the session, Saeed Al Gergawi, Director of DFAc, pointed to the academy's strategic role in nurturing national talent and empowering them with forward-thinking skills through its knowledge initiatives, training programmes and dialogue sessions in a manner that supports Dubai’s Vision 2021.

Facilitating this session, DFAc hosted Mariam Al Muhairi and Arwa Al Qassim from the UAE Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, one of the initiatives launched jointly by the DFF. They stated that technology will radically transform one-third of jobs known worldwide over the next decade, and proceeded to discuss the fundamental shifts taking place in the labour markets, the most sought-after jobs and future skills.

While participants were informed of the elimination of certain jobs in the fields of transport, banking, tourism and economics, it is estimated that 133 million new jobs will be created in major global economies by 2020, in response to the demands of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The discussion also focused on reviewing the latest trends at the local and global levels, and their impact on the quality of required skills and jobs of the future.

Attendees deliberated on important future strategies launched by their institutions, with the aim of developing the process of attracting national talent and global experiences.

As part of its efforts to impart knowledge, DFAc will organise a series of training courses in various sectors and fields, including "The Future Value of Data" on Monday, 23rd March, "Transition Management towards a Sustainable Future" from 24th-26th March, "The World in 5 Years" on Monday, 30th March, and "Future Storytelling" from 5th-7th April.

