Dubai Future Foundation announces completion of Museum of the Future building

By WAM

The Dubai Future Foundation, DFF, has announced the completion of the Museum of the Future’s building structure.

Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Managing Director of DFF, said, "The museum will provide visitors the opportunity to experience the future now. It will be the destination for scientists, experts, innovators, and creative minds, from all over the world, to design and shape the future."

Al Gergawi stated that the Museum of the Future, set to open its doors in 2020, embodies one of the pillars of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai," said Al Gergawi.

The museum will be an icon of the future of science, technology and innovation in Dubai, and will be a pioneer global destination for the launch of new technologies, innovations and many creative ideas.

The Museum of the Future further aims to strengthen Dubai's position in the coming few years as a global hub for future and emerging technologies, and supports the execution of the Emirate’s strategic plans and initiatives. It also aims to attract the best minds and talents as well as technologies that in return will provide an integrated experience for shaping the future.

The Museum of the Future is located near Emirates Towers on Sheikh Zayed Road. It is set to be an architectural masterpiece that will enhance Dubai's urban landscape and become a destination for tourists, visitors and residents to learn about future technologies that will become a part of all aspects of life.

It will be one of the most advanced buildings in the world and will feature a unique design with Arabic calligraphy inscribed onto the exterior. The Museum will act as an incubator for ideas and a stimulating environment for enhancing innovation and inspiring inventors, innovators and pioneers, from the UAE and abroad.

The project is a new leap forward towards establishing Dubai as a hub for innovation, and will contribute to encouraging future thinking. In addition, the museum will support the development of long-term solutions to the challenges and requirements of the future at the local, regional and international levels.