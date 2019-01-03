Dubai Future Foundation appoints Maha Al Mezaina Director of Area 2071

By Wam

Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of the UAE Cabinet Affairs and The Future, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Managing Director of Dubai Future Foundation, DFF, has issued a Decree appointing Maha Khamis Al Mezaina as Director of Area 2071 in Dubai Future Foundation.

Area 2071 was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, as one of the key pillars of achieving the goals of UAE Centennial 2071. The appointment of Al Mezaina reflects DFF’s efforts to achieve H.H.'s vision in empowering young talents in contributing and leading the design of the future.

Al Mezaina will oversee the management and implementation of projects and initiatives of Area 2071, which represents a platform for connecting the best minds around the world and enabling them to work together alongside.

Throughout her career, Maha Al Mezaina has worked in many governmental entities including: Dubai Future Accelerators, Museum of the Future and Dubai Future Academy. She has also worked in the Prime Minister’s Office in the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, and was part of several government teams including the team leading the World Government Summit and the Drones for Good Award, amongst many others.

Maha holds a Masters degree in innovation, creativity and leadership from City University, London, and a Bachelor of Business Administration from the American University of Sharjah, and she is a graduate of the UAE Government Leaders Programme.