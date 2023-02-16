Dubai Future Foundation Signs Agreement to Launch “Senseable City Lab” at WGS

By Emirates247

Dubai Future Foundation has signed an agreement with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to launch the Middle East’s first-ever Senseable City Lab, a global MIT initiative that researches and tests pilot projects for planning urbanization and the rapid growth of cities.

In the presence of His Excellency Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai and His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Commissioner-General for Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Wellbeing Pillar and Chairman of the Supreme Committee of Urban Planning in Dubai, the MIT agreement was signed at the World Government Summit (WGS) 2023 by His Excellency Khalfan Belhoul, Chief Executive Officer of DFF, and Professor Carlo Ratti, Director of the Senseable City Lab at MIT.

Senseable City Lab conducts interdisciplinary research in Singapore, Stockholm, Amsterdam, Lagos, and now Dubai, where it will play a crucial role in addressing the challenges faced by cities in a fast-changing world. While cities occupy only 3% of the Earth's land, they consume 70% of energy sources and account for 80% of CO2 emissions. To address this urgent and unsustainable imbalance, the Lab aims to find innovative solutions to make cities more resilient and efficient.

H.E. Abdulla Al Basti, the Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai, applauded the partnership and its potential to develop the technological skills needed to enhance future urban planning. He stated that the partnership aims to create a scientific platform that harnesses the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, to make Dubai a testbed and laboratory for scientific innovation.

His Excellency added: "The agreement with MIT emphasizes Dubai's focus on transforming innovations from concepts into reality, while developing new knowledge and tools to better serve our world and keep pace with Dubai's future ambitions. The partnership’s research and development strategy focuses on finding solutions to the most pressing challenges, working towards increasing productivity, developing services, enhancing economic resilience, and preparing for the future.

"Selecting Dubai as a headquarters for the MIT Senseable Lab enhances the city’s global role in the advancement of future cities through partnerships between government, private and academic sectors, with contributions from scientists, futurists, and innovators from the UAE and the around the world," HE concluded.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, said: "Dubai has adopted the newest innovations and technologies of the future to advance its cutting-edge infrastructure and realise its goals." It has become a global testbed for future technologies to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and reinforce Dubai's position as one of the world's leading cities of the future.Fellowship Program for Innovators of the Future

The launch was accompanied by the establishment of the Senseable City Consortium Fellowship Program, which aims to empower and guide partners to implement actionable ideas to create change. It will also provide opportunities for companies in Dubai to engage with this interdisciplinary research to inform potential future innovations.

Carlo Ratti, Director of the Senseable City Lab at MIT added: "We are proud to collaborate with the Dubai Future Foundation to bring the Senseable City Lab to Dubai. The city's forward-thinking approach and its commitment to innovation make it the perfect location to explore some of the most pressing issues facing cities today.”

"The signing of this agreement marks a major step forward in Dubai's journey towards becoming a smart and sustainable city,” said His Excellency Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of DFF. “The Senseable City Lab and the Fellowship Program will play a vital role in creating knowledge and game-changing solutions for the urban environment that will benefit not only Dubai but cities around the world.”

The Senseable City Lab in Dubai is expected to have a significant impact on the development of smart cities in the region and the world. The launch of the MIT Lab represents a significant step forward in addressing the challenges of the future, and a commitment to making cities more sustainable and efficient for future generations.



Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.