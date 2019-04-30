Dubai government fees, fines collections can be paid in instalments

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, issued Executive Council Resolution No. 05 of 2019 approving the payment of select Dubai government fees and fines in instalments. The Resolution aims to support individuals and entities in fulfilling their financial obligations and enhance the process of collection of government fees and fines.

According to the Resolution, relevant government entities are tasked with preparing lists for fees and fines that can be paid in instalments and submitting them to Dubai’s Department of Finance for approval. The lists must comply with the Department of Finance’s policies and procedures.

Fees that can be paid in instalments must be included in the lists approved by the Department of Finance and must be over AED10,000 for individuals and AED100,000 for businesses. The fines that can be paid in instalments must also be included in the lists approved by the Department of Finance and must be over AED5,000 for individuals and AED20,000 for businesses.

As per the Resolution, the instalments must be paid through the mechanisms defined by the Department of Finance and the instalment period must not exceed two years. The Department of Finance may grant exceptions on such conditions in response to a petition from the concerned government department.

The Resolution authorises the Director-General of the Dubai Department of Finance to issue all bylaws required to implement this Resolution and publish them in the Official Gazette.

This Resolution annuls the Executive Council Resolution No. 47 of 2014 and any other legislation that contradicts or challenges its articles. This Resolution will be published in the Official Gazette and is effective from the date of its publication.