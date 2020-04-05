Dubai Government Workshop launches second session of DGW Youth Council

By WAM

The Dubai Government Workshop has announced the upcoming launch of the second session of its DGW Youth Council, an initiative aimed at enhancing the role of the Emirati youth in building and creating the future.

The DGW Youth Council is also meant to encourage the younger generation to pursue the path towards excellence, creativity and innovation, based on the commitment of the DGW to the directives of the national government, and in line with the vision of the wise leadership to empower the youth and provide them with the necessary support to become the pioneers in the years ahead and a cornerstone in building the future of the UAE.

According to DGW senior officials, the second session of the DGW Youth Council looks to provide Emirati youth with a nurturing environment for their creative ideas, thus activating their constructive and fundamental role in promoting growth within the various vital and strategic sectors in Dubai, in line with the stipulations mentioned in the Corporate Youth Council and Youth Agenda guidebook issued by the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future.

"Based on its clear strategy in this field, the DGW is working on a sustainable commitment to the national vision and guidance of the national leadership, as it seeks to enhance the position of young people and develop their capabilities in a way that achieves the UAE vision and contributes to enhancing its economic and social position at the regional and global levels. The launch of the second session of the workshop is a response to the call for national initiatives and a positive step that contributes to achieving the goals of the Emirates Youth Council, which requires that youth councils within various government institutions implement an effective shift between the new generation and decision makers for the state," said Fahad Ahmed Al-Raeesi, CEO, DGW.

The DGW Youth Council, through successful Emirati youth, will contribute to promoting the Youth Agenda and the realisation of the UAE Vision 2021 across various sectors by developing initiatives and projects related to the interests of the youth, enhancing their talent, developing them, and consolidating values that are appropriate to the nature of work during the workshop.

