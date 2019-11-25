Dubai Has Geographical Advantage for Business

By Staff

“The beauty and tolerance of the city make it a prime choice for expatriates” says, Nazish Khan, FIDU Properties, COO.

If you’ve always thought Dubai is about tourism alone, think again! With a prospering economy and increased job availability, you can enjoy five-star relaxation and do business with unrivalled ease in the city.

The state-of-the-art infrastructure aside, Dubai has a geographical advantage over other countries in the region, for business: It sits at the crossroads of East and West, and is a switching point for trade with a region in Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and India. Little wonder, in the past decade, there’s been an influx of expatriates – business hopefuls, seeking to grow their trade in leaps and bounds.

Nazish Khan, FIDU Properties, COO, buttressesThe World Population Review on Dubai. According to him, “the beauty and tolerance of the city make it a prime choice for expatriates; and the growing economy and availability of jobs make it an appealing place to settle with an increase in population from 2,504,000 in 2016, to 2,833,079 in 2019.”

This situation, of course, has given a boost to Dubai real estate, so much so “Dubai is offering high ROI rental yields, more than double of what is offered by the world's major established cities”, according to Nazish, “Dubai’s tourism industry is booming, so the real estate market is becoming an attractive proposition to a multitude of international investors”

Furthermore, Dubai offers freehold ownership and residence visa, and tax-free properties, thus making it easier to settle in for business. That’s not all: it offers a secure and friendly environment for expatriates regardless of nationality and gender.

Worthy of note is the continued increase in representation of female businessmen as they account for 35% of 696 investors issued business licenses. That’s remarkable progress in a short while, and there’s no doubt Dubai is positioned to be the leading cosmopolitan business district in the world, in no time.

“Dubai aims to be the happiest and smartest city in the world. This is why FIDU Properties is determined to make the city a home for those looking to make their dreams come true, and find out the UAE’s Happiness Ranking as 21st in the world is a good score.” Nazish Khan, FIDU Properties, COO, adds.