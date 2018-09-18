Dubai HeliShow 2018 to fuel growth of the helicopter industry

By WAM

Dubai HeliShow 2018, the international aircraft technology and operation exhibition which enhances the growth of the helicopter industry, will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai at the Royal Pavilion, Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai South from November 6 to 8, 2018.

The event, which is held every two years, is supported by the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA). They are a strategic partner of this international aircraft technology and operation exhibition, that provides an ideal platform to identify the emerging trends and to learn about the latest technological innovations related to commercial helicopters and in areas of civil defense.

DCAA has supported the Dubai HeliShow as a part of its efforts to strengthen cooperation with the aviation industry leaders and to support efforts to enhance security, safety, and sustainability efforts locally and internationally as a strategic platform that brings together prominent players in the aviation industry from around the world.

Mohammed Abdulla Ahli, Director General of DCAA and Chief Executive Officer, Dubai Navigation Services, emphasized that supporting the Dubai HeliShow reflects the Authority's keenness to strengthen the fruitful cooperation frameworks with the aviation industry stakeholders, in the interest of achieving security and sustainability, regionally and globally.

He highlighted the importance of joint efforts in promoting the growth and prosperity of the helicopter industry regionally and globally, with an emphasis on employment opportunities, keeping pace with the Middle East's high demand for commercial helicopters.

He added: “Out of our commitment to contribute to the development of the civil aviation sector as a main constituent of sustainable development, we call on all stakeholders involved in the helicopter industry to participate in the upcoming event to showcase their products, services and technologies in the Middle East, which has the highest utilization rate for medium and large-scale fleets, confirming its potential as a promising market."

Ahmad Abulhoul, Managing Director, Domus Group, organizers of Dubai HeliShow, said: “The exhibition is very significant as it is a strategic platform that attracts the elite of decision and policy makers, senior government officials and representatives of the most prominent security authorities and entities in the region and the world. They all will come to review the latest and international technologies and practices in the helicopters sector, which is crucial to various fields such as tourism, oil industry, medical emergency services, law enforcement authorities, transport and others.”

The 2018 edition of the event will feature two exclusive conferences" – Helicopter Technology and Operations Conference" and the "Military and Homeland Security Conference". These two conferences aim to highlight important topics such as how to empower police forces with Internet of Things (IoT) tools; the role of women in homeland security; application of robotics in security and helicopters; tackling new patterns in narco-terrorism by integrating intelligence, forensics and response operations; best practices to boost joint inter-agency cooperation between armed forces and homeland security agencies among many others.

“The Show will focus on the role of women, who play an important role in various development sectors, in national security, highlighting their active contributions in this field, in addition to the use of robots in the operations of security and public order and helicopters. We are keen to host the exhibition every year, establishing its key role in driving the growth of the global market for helicopters and enhancing competitiveness among the various security and safety agencies," he added.

The Dubai HeliShow 2018 will focus on a number of topics, including the development of aircraft repair and maintenance centers in the region, as well as improved operational efficiencies in command and control, smart computing, surveillance, recovery and e-defense capabilities. It will also discuss the best ways to have a comprehensive internal security program and deployment of ground-based take-off and landing systems technology, as well as the development of multi-mission helicopters for joint search and rescue operations and the establishment of an integrated helicopter infrastructure in line with the requirements of the approaching Expo 2020 in Dubai.

Aside from Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, the exhibition is also supported by a number of key government entities notably the Ministry of Defence, UAE Airforce, Dubai Airports, Dubai Police, and Dubai South. The event will provide a unique opportunity to explore a wide range of businesses and to forge promising partnerships with leading international carriers. Perhaps