Dubai HeliShow to run on November 6-9 in Dubai South

By WAM

The Helishow Dubai 2018 will run on November 6th-9th at the Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai South under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The biennial Helicopter Technology & Operations Exhibition, launched in 2004, is a perfect platform for the international helicopter community to meet and interact with prospective customers including State delegates and trade visitors from the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC), the whole Middle East, the Indian sub Continent and Africa.

With a focus on the future development of the Dubai HeliShow, the Royal Pavilion, Al Maktoum Airport, Dubai South, will be hosting the 7th edition of the event at a new venue that is home of the world's largest airport in the making and landmark event Dubai Expo 2020.

Dubai HeliShow 2018 is set to host two exclusive conferences, Helicopter Technology and Operations Conference and Military and Homeland Security Conference, during its seventh edition.