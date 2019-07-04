Dubai Holding delivers robust operational performance in H1 2019

By Wam

Dubai Holding boasted a robust operational performance in the first half of 2019, marked by multiple successes and achievements which have enhanced its contributions towards shaping Dubai’s future, announced Abdulla Al Habbai, Chairman of Dubai Holding.

Al Habbai was speaking in reference to the company's operational performance for the first half of 2019, which was announced today. Dubai Holding’s companies include the Jumeirah Group, the TECOM Group, Dubai Properties, Dubai Asset Management, the Arab Media Group, and Dubai Retail.

"Dubai Holding continues to deliver on the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to further the position of the emirate as a preeminent business and leisure destination," he said.

Dubai Holding unveiled the second and third phases of its popular Madinat Jumeirah Living project, a 3.85 million square feet residential development overlooking Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, while D-Marin Dubai, the joint venture established between Meraas, Dubai Holding and D-Marin, one of the largest marina chains in the Eastern Mediterranean, commenced operations and now manages the Al Seef, Marasi and Jaddaf Waterfront marinas in Dubai.

As part of its commitment to Emiratisation and empowering the next generation of women leaders, Dubai Holding appointed Khadija Al Bastaki as Executive Director of the Dubai Design District (d3), Hanan Huwair as Executive Director for Business Technology at the TECOM Group, and Buthaina Al Mulla as Director of Business Development for Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City and Dubai Production City.

"As we look ahead, we will diligently deliver on our five-year business plan that sets clear goals for all our companies. For the rest of the year, our focus will continue to be on achieving strong financial success underpinned by the performance of our recurring income business, delivery of existing pipeline projects and executing prudent operational efficiency," said Al Habbai.

TECOM Group, which today has 11 business districts across six sectors welcomed to its various communities international partners including EnviroServe, the Russian Centre for Digital Innovations and Information and Communication Technologies, and LEGO.

During the first half of 2019, Jumeirah maintained its status as Dubai’s premium hospitality company and was recognised as the "Best Employer" for the Middle East, and was named the UAE's "Best Hospitality Brand" by YouGov Brand Index.

As one of the largest residential asset management companies in the UAE, Dubai Asset Management expanded its footprint to the prestigious Jaddaf Waterfront with the addition of the Dubai Wharf and Manazel Al Khor communities to its portfolio.

Arab Media Group’s Arabian Radio Network continued to attract over four million weekly listeners, while season 23 of Global Village welcomed for the first time more than seven million guests, and was ranked as the UAE’s number one leisure and entertainment destination by YouGov Brand Index.

Dubai Retail continues to operate over two million square feet of retail space across some of the emirate’s most popular destinations, including JBR and Souk Madinat Jumeirah.