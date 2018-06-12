Dubai Holding initiatives benefit over 125,000 people this Ramadan

Dubai Holding, the investment conglomerate whose portfolio of landmarks includes Madinat Jumeriah and Burj Al Arab, celebrated the spirit of generosity and togetherness in the Holy Month of Ramadan this year by organising a number of initiatives that benefited over 125,000 people in Dubai.

It was a record year of giving to commemorate the Year Of Zayed, and included

• ‘Masaai Al Khair’, a Dh10 million community development initiative in partnership with the Ministry of Community Development and Dubai Municipality. This unique public-private partnership helps low income families and those receiving social security with home maintenance and renovation support.

• Iftar meals for more than 30,000 underprivileged people in a large scale Ramadan tent, serving as many as 1,000 free meals a day in partnership with the Emirates Red Cresent.

• Charity Campaigns from Dubai Retail. Destinations including those at Bay Avenue, Bay Square and JBR partnered with Unilever for their annual clothes collection campaign ‘Share A Touch Of love This Ramadan’. Meanwhile, a partnership with BookHero sold affordably priced pre-owned and new books in English and Arabic. Dubai Properties joined with Better Life to supply complimentary refrigerators to its communities, and Jumeirah Group had charity boxes at Madinat Jumeriah. Employees at the Burj Al Arab participated in the ‘Raise Rice Campaign’, in aid of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian & Charity.

• Finally, Dubai Properties announced the opening of three new mosques in its residential communities at Al Khail Gate, Shurooq Mirdif and Ghoroob Mirdif. They hold, collectively, 2,000 worshippers.

Amit Kaushal, CEO of Dubai Holding, said: “as an organisation, we have always endeavoured to enrich the lives of people. We strongly believe in social cohesion, both in our workplace and in our communities. Reflecting on the Year of Zayed and to commemorate the auspicious month of Ramadan, we wanted to strengthen our commitment to the values of giving and sharing.”