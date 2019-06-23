Dubai issues 2,599 new licenses in May 2019

By WAM

Dubai has issued 2,599 new licenses during May 2019, a growth of 50 percent compared to May 2018 (1,736).

The new licenses created 8,348 jobs in the labour market, the Business Registration and Licensing, BRL, sector in the Department of Economic Development, DED, said on Sunday.

Among the new licenses issued, 54.7 percent were professional, 42.7 percent commercial, 1.8 percent related to tourism and 0.8 percent industry.

The ‘Business Map’ digital platform of DED, which seeks to reflect the economic realities in Dubai by providing vital data on each license category including their numbers and distribution on a monthly basis, saw 24,992 business registration and licensing transactions being completed during the month of May 2019, while the outsourced service centres of DED issued 17,983 transactions, a 72 percent of total transactions, thus demonstrating their vital role in delivering value-added services to the public in Dubai.

The report showed that License Renewal accounted for 11,133 transactions during May 2019, while 5,315 transactions were related to Auto Renewal via text messages, a 48 percent of total transactions. During the month of May 2019, the number of Trade Name Reservation was 3,676, while the number of Initial Approvals reached 3,086.

BRL also issued 187 instant licenses, which is issued in a single step without the need for either the Memorandum of Association, MoA, or an existing location for the first year only, while the number of DED Trader licenses during May 2019 reached 144 licenses.

The report also showed that the top nationalities who secured licenses in May 2019 included citizens of Bangladesh followed by India, Pakistan, Egypt, Britain, China, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Philippines, and Lebanon.

Bur Dubai accounted for the largest share, followed by Deira and Hatta.

In terms of the economic activities of the new licences real estate, leasing and business services accounted for the largest share, followed by trade and repair, community and personal services.