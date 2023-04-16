Dubai Launches 'Bayti' Initiative to Support Citizens with Limited Income in Home Construction and Furnishing

By E247

The Supreme Committee for Development and Citizen Affairs in Dubai has announced the launch of the "Bayti" social initiative, which aims to support citizens of Dubai with limited income who have received housing grants and require additional funds for the construction or completion and furnishing of their homes, thereby alleviating their financial burden.

This announcement came during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Dubai Police General Command, the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, the Community Development Authority, and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Foundation. The MoU was signed in the presence of His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and other high-ranking officials.

The initiative aims to support and assist beneficiaries in completing the construction and furnishing of 100 homes annually. The total support provided by the "Bayti" initiative for the first group of 65 Emirati families amounts to AED 32 million.

The initiative covers additional construction and furnishing costs by providing support from public benefit associations to beneficiaries, opening new opportunities for philanthropists to contribute to enhancing the quality of life, promoting family and community stability, and providing a decent life for Emirati families.

The "Bayti" initiative is implemented in partnership between the Dubai Police General Command, the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, the Community Development Authority, and in collaboration with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Foundation, banks, and public benefit associations. It aims to support and assist beneficiaries in completing the construction and furnishing of 100 homes annually.

Support from the initiative is provided after studying the cases of housing grant beneficiaries in cooperation with the Community Development Authority to identify those most in need of additional support, enabling them to complete and furnish their homes.

His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri stated, "The Bayti initiative aims to provide suitable housing for citizens with limited income who benefit from housing programs," praising the community contributions and the role of public benefit associations in making a positive impact by providing support to the beneficiaries. This reinforces the culture of cooperation and integration between the public and private sectors and community members.

His Excellency Abdullah Al Marri emphasized that the initiative not only provides assistance to beneficiary families but also contributes to supporting them in obtaining homes with the highest standards and quality, both in design and execution. At the same time, it is equipped with everything necessary to elevate the social, economic, and living standards of the citizens, ensuring a dignified life for the beneficiary families.

