Dubai launches e-statistics system

By Wam

Dubai Customs has announced the launch of its new e-statistics system, which has been developed in-house to keep abreast with the technological advancements in the UAE towards embracing the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director-General of Dubai Customs, kicked off the e-statistics system, at a launch ceremony held at the Dubai Customs headquarters in the presence of Arif Al Muhairi, Executive Director of the Dubai Statistics Centre, alongside senior executives and directors from Dubai Customs.

"We are applying and adopting the latest AI technologies to enhance and upgrade our services and facilities to our clients. With the new e-statistics system, we can guarantee a higher quality of data provision to traders, investors, and decision makers in the government and private sectors," Musabih said.

"The e-statistics system is the first electronic interactive system-of-its-kind in the country for the preparation of foreign trade statistics. It involves fast and automated data processing, verification and validation, and the generation of statistical reports. It provides accurate, transparent and integrated foreign trade data for all sorts of goods based on the Harmonised System classification. As a secure, single source of statistical data, the system provides interactive dashboards that empower decision makers to closely monitor the changing trends of foreign trade and therefore make informed decisions," he added.

The cutting-edge electronic systems of Dubai Customs used to collect and analyse trade and customs statistics provide a clear picture of how the national economy is performing. The e-statistics system generates reliable and highly accurate information covering all components of Dubai's foreign trade, which accounts for around 80 percent of the UAE’s non-oil foreign trade.

Dubai's non-oil foreign trade in 2018 reached AED1.3 trillion, bringing the total value of foreign trade from 2000 to 2018 close to AED15.541 trillion.

Propelled by a 30 percent surge in the export value, Dubai's foreign trade recorded a seven per cent year-on-year jump to AED339 billion in the first quarter.

The Director of Dubai Customs concluded the ceremony by awarding strategic partners and the e-statistics system development team.