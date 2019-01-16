Dubai launches 'Youth Council' to empower young Emirati talent

By Wam

Dubai Government Workshop, DGW, has revealed the creation of a Dubai Government Workshop Youth Council, an initiative aimed towards developing the role of youth and encouraging them to pursue the path to excellence, creativity and innovation.

The move falls in line with the government's directives to empower Emirati youth to serve as pioneers in building the future of the UAE. The announcement is part of the recently released National Youth Guide and Agenda, which was issued by the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future to create a conducive environment that can listen to young people's ideas and encourage contributions towards achieving the goals and objectives of UAE Vision 2021.

Humaid Sultan Al Mutaiwee, DGW CEO, stressed on the newly-formed council's commitment towards the implementation of the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to provide today's youth with strategic opportunities that will allow them to carry out their roles in meeting the objectives of "UAE Centennial 2071" Plan. He also called on today's younger generation to adhere to the vision and strategy of the Emirates Youth Council and other youth-oriented organisations as these entities form an effective link between youth and decision-makers in the UAE.

The council is expected to play an essential role in developing the skills and talents of younger generation; promote key values; provide a unified and sustainable platform to engage with decision makers in entities and initiatives led by young people and to form a permanent link between them and the leaders of entities in the public and private sectors. Thus, achieving the areas of good leadership in empowering Emirati youth through providing education and support, listening to their opinions and ideas, and helping them to apply it in real life ultimately becoming a model to lead the youth of the world across all levels.

In 2016, the cabinet adopted the establishment of the Emirates Youth Council, under the leadership of Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs. The council acts as a consultant to the Government of the UAE on issues related to youth and to make recommendations to the Government to formulate policies and strategies that contribute to resolving youth issues, in order to achieve the goals of the National Youth Agenda and achieve UAE Vision 2021.