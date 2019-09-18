Dubai maritime city embarks on AED 109m phase 1 development

By Staff

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 18 September, 2019: Dubai Maritime City, a leading maritime cluster in the region bringing industry and commercial needs under one umbrella, today announced the start of construction of its Infrastructure for the commercial Phase I development.

The purpose of this project is to enhance the infrastructure of DMC to support and enable all the commercial sub-developers to complete their project.

The Infrastructure Phase 1 will also integrate DMC in the Mina Rashid area that includes the QE2 Hotel, Marina Fitness 72 and other commercial and residential facilities. The project is expected to be completed in early 2021.

The announcement was made by Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, DP World Group’s Chairman and CEO, at a groundbreaking ceremony held at the site, which is connected by a causeway to Dubai’s major road network.

Work will include new roads and paving, sewerage and storm water systems, irrigation, telecom connectivity, street lighting, electrical works, a pump station, and maintenance of existing services. The development of the commercial area will enhance DMC’s position as a leading maritime services provider.

The commercial precinct is a mixed use area planned to consist of retail, residential, office towers and a promenade with a mesmerizing living and working environment and breathtaking sea views, all within a vibrant community.

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, DP World Group Chairman and CEO, said: “Development of Phase I comes at an important time with upgraded facilities and services to existing and potential customers. We look forward to its continued success and contribution to the economy, creating jobs at the heart of Dubai.