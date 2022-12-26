Dubai Metro and Tram obtain International Customer Experience Standards certification

By Emirates24/7

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), represented by the Rail Agency and Keolis-MHI (the operator of Dubai Metro and Tram) has obtained International Customer Experience Standards (ICXS) certificate for the Dubai Metro and Tram.

RTA achieved a rating of 87.20%, which conforms to the international standard of the ICXS certificate. This achievement cements RTA’s leading role in improving customer experience in public transport across the region.

Defining the business process and service delivery standards has helped Keolis-MHI to deliver world-class services to riders., which contributes to maintaining and improving these standards. The ICXS is the only standard in the world that focuses on optimising the entire passenger journey while focusing on individual interaction and interface points, which is essential for a multi-system.

Keolis-MHI honoured its commitment to obtaining the ICXS accreditation by the end of its first year and plans to retain it throughout its partnership with RTA. ICXS is an important accreditation that allows companies to maintain the highest standards in customer experience, thereby enhancing customers’ loyalty and happiness index.

