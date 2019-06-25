Dubai Metro relocating women and children cabin to add privacy and comfort to riders

By Staff

RTA’s Rail Agency is set to relocate the Women and Children’s Metro Cabin in the existing metro trains over two months. During this period, these cabins, along with posters, will be relocated from the current location near the Gold Cabin to the new location at the other end of the train. The relocation process will be completed by the end of August 2019 year.

“In accordance with its vision of ‘Safe and Smooth Transport for All’, RTA looks out for the comfort of Dubai Metro riders, especially women and children. The Rail Agency has kicked off a field campaign to implement this process, which aims to make the Women and Children cabins in harmony with the the new trains cabins designs,” said Mohammed Yousef Al Mudharreb, Director of Rail Operation at RTA’s Rail Agency.

“The Agency has launched a three-phase campaign to ensure a smooth relocation process. Phase I aims at creating awareness amongst metro riders through social media and directional signs. Employees will be at hand to guide passengers and respond to their queries regarding the new changes. In Phase II, posters will be placed on floors and platform screen doors to lead women and children to the new location of their cabin. Phase III will focus on the completion of the relocation of Women and Children’s cabin in the existing trains,” explained Al Mudharreb.

The decision to relocate Women and Children cabin came in view of the popularity of these cabins, especially during summer holidays.

RTA always seeks to ensure the privacy and comfort of these category riders in line with the norms and traditions of the community.