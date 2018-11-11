Dubai Metro takes delivery of first of 50 new trains

By WAM

The first of the new Dubai Metro trains had arrived in the emirate, with a total of 50 to be delivered by the end of October 2019.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), said the first train has been transported to the Metro Depot at Rashidiya.

''The manufacturer, Alstom, will continue supplying the remaining trains in batches,'' he said.

"RTA will carry the test-run of the first train destined for Route 2020 on the Red Line of the Dubai Metro. It will start with the static tests of all operating systems of the train. In the following stage, RTA will embark on dynamic tests, which involve testing the performance of systems while in motion, such as motors, brakes and control systems," added Al Tayer.

A total of 50 trains will be supplied, 15 to serve Expo 2020 and 35 to enhance the service level of the Dubai Metro.

Several improvements have been introduced to the interior design of the new metro carriages to make more room for riders and increase the intake of carriages.

Changes include dedicating the last carriage for women and children and leaving part of the first carriage for the gold class. Other carriages will be of silver class.

Seat distribution will be transversal in the gold class, and longitudinal in the silver class, increasing the capacity of each train from 643 riders to 696 riders.

''The new carriages are also customised to serve people of determination,'' said Al Tayer.