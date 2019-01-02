Dubai Mounted Police supports 'Children of Determination'

By Wam

The Dubai Mounted Police, an affiliate of Dubai Police General Department of Criminal Investigation, has recently acceded to the global race for helping and supporting people of determination (the disabled) integrate into communities, under the community policing programme "Green Care".

Within the "Green Care" programme, in collaboration with the Community Development Authority, CDA, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services and Dubai Volunteer Programme, and Dubai Mounted Police has provided children of determination a free training and rehabilitation programme by using animals in order to promote the children’s psychological, physical and mental health.

Through the programme, about 123 children have been able to restore confidence and balance for a period of six consecutive years at an unprecedented rate, from 86 percent to 95 percent per case, which corresponds to the global rate of improvement and recovery in America, Canada and Australia.

Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation, said the force’s participation in "Green Care" programme reflects the Dubai Police’s keenness on helping and supporting people of determination through services aimed at integrating them into society, as per the instructions of Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police.

"We have adopted the "Green Care" as an annual programme at the Dubai Mounted Police's Department, due to its efficiency and effectiveness in dealing with 123 children and helping them developing their physical and mental performance," he added.

Lt. Colonel Mohammad Essa Al Adhab, Director of the Dubai Mounted Police, mentioned that the "Green Care" programme receives the people of determination, aged between three and six, through online registration on the Dubai Police website in November each year. The programme's training and events last until March of each year, including all types of disabilities such as Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Down syndrome and Developmental Delay.