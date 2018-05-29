Dubai Municipality carries out intensive pest control campaign in Ramadan

The Pest Control Section in the Public Health Services Department of Dubai Municipality has intensified the field control campaigns in the Holy Month of Ramadan by activating its "Together for the Comfort of Fasting People" campaign in Ramadan tents and popular restaurants.

During the campaign, daily pest control will be carried out in and around the tents to ensure a comfortable, healthy, bug-free and convenient environment and maintain high health and safety standards.

An integrated plan was put in place during the holy month to carry out the control operations early morning - before temperatures rise - in all the 110 Ramadan tents in Dubai.

Hisham Abdulrahman Al Yahya, Head of Pest Control Section, said that the campaign is part of an annual comprehensive and integrated control plan covering the whole city.

"We advise the public to use the services of Dubai Municipality and to report any cases of pests or insects on 800900 or seek the help of pest control companies licensed with Dubai Municipality," he added.