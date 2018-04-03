Dubai Municipality denies 'plastic eggs' rumour

Dubai Municipality on Monday responded to false rumours which claim the existence of 'plastic eggs', saying that the information is false.

In a video circulating in the emirate on social media, the creator claims that when the eggs are fried a layer made of plastic is formed.

In response to the inaccurate information propagated in the visual, the Food Safety Department at Dubai Municipality in a statement highlighted the fact that plastic solidifies at room temperature and melts at high temperatures.

It further clarified that since the eggs in the video were liquid at room temperature, and solidified with frying, they could not have been made of plastic, as plastic melts under high temperatures.

The Food Safety Department added that eggs form a different consistency when not very fresh, where the white becomes more liquid - as evident in the video - and may therefore take different forms due to the coagulation of egg protein at different temperatures, which is a natural process.

The official clarification comes within the "Authentic News" initiative launched by Dubai Municipality, which aims to reduce the circulation of inaccurate information on social media, correct false news, and address malicious rumours.