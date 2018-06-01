Dubai Municipality implements electronic automation system for planning legislation

The Dubai Municipality has started implementing a global system for electronic automation of legislation and planning requirements for school sitemaps.

This is the replacement of the manual method used for the data management and the site mapping system, Tableau, in the municipality.

Najib Mohammed Saleh, Director of the Planning Department, added that the new system provides and determines all the requirements and planning legislation for the school sitemap such as the maximum number of classrooms and students for each stage of education.

He said that the advantages of implementing the idea include being able to provide excellent services to customers and facilitating the consultants and developers, which will have a positive impact on the happiness index of the customers. This is the highest priority of the municipality in particular, and the government of Dubai in general, as well as raising the level of customer satisfaction, accelerating the course of transactions and simplifying procedures.

Saleh said that the tangible result in implementing the idea is the simplification of the procedures that have been followed as it used to take a long time to complete a single electronic procedure. "It will now be done in record time and will accelerate the course of transactions and save expenditure on the department and the government in general and improve and develop the government performance of the Planning Department by developing a new sophisticated, technical, accurate and efficient method for the effectiveness of transactions," he said.

Saleh added that the intangible result of the application of the idea is to achieve transparency and reduce the time and effort and thus the costs and provide a new service commensurate with the trends of the Dubai e-Government. It will also improve the government performance of the Planning Department through the development of a new and sophisticated method, facilitate the work of the engineers of the Buildings Department in the review of engineering designs of private schools as well as the work of consultants through the planning information specified in the sitemaps.

He added that the new method will enhance the staff performance and increase productivity and efficiency of work due to a very large reduction in the effort as much as 80 percent compared to the situation before. The innovative and distinctive idea is being applied for the first time in the Middle East and the world.