Dubai Municipality intensifies sterilisation procedures in housing facilities for farm workers

By Dubai Media Office

The Dubai Municipality is continuing to carry out an intensive campaign to implement disinfection procedures in housing facilities for farm workers, apart from monitoring their health and safety practices and raising awareness on preventive measures.

The sterilisation campaign is part of the Dubai Municipality’s comprehensive plan targeting different areas, including public and private facilities, using innovative devices, modern equipment and state-of-the-art technology. The campaign falls within the Dubai Municipality’s enhanced preventive efforts aimed at preserving the health and safety of the community amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: “Our comprehensive plan for sterilisation operations in all regions of the emirate, and the campaign to spread awareness of necessary precautionary measures, in addition to other efforts, are based on the priorities of the government. Dubai Municipality has always placed importance on the welfare of blue-collar workers and is committed to implementing preventive steps and raising awareness among them on safety practices. We have intensified field visits and follow-up procedures to ensure the workers enjoy a good standard of living and their health and safety are safeguarded, in cooperation with various other authorities. Our efforts are within the framework of Dubai’s broader efforts to ensure the health and wellbeing of the community.”

Dr. Naseem Mohamed Rafia, Director of Health and Safety Department in Dubai Municipality, said that as part of the campaign, disinfection procedures were conducted in 1,338 farms in 16 regions in the emirate, and awareness and education initiatives were conducted among 5,776 workers. The sterilisation process was carried out by specialists to ensure the safety instructions, product usage methods, and the dilution and mixing ratio were followed in accordance with safety and effectiveness requirements.

Mohamed Al Dhanhani, Director of Safety Department in Dubai Municipality, said sterilisation and disinfection procedures were implemented in all workers housing facilities in Hatta hospital. They covered all hospital facilities, workers' rooms and external areas.

He pointed out that all products used for sterilisation in Dubai are evaluated, verified and registered in the ‘system. They contain the same active substances mentioned in lists approved by the US Environmental Montaji’ Protection Agency (EPA), and the lists of the Center for Antibacterial Chemicals (CBC). They are also the same materials recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) for sterilisation operations.

