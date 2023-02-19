Dubai Municipality launches Smart Inspection Program for effective environmental monitoring

Dubai Municipality has launched the Smart Inspection Program that aims to execute environmental monitoring activities in the Emirate of Dubai with high precision and efficiency as per international standard specifications.

This will contribute to organizing, planning, and overseeing the environmental monitoring operations in industrial and service facilities and development projects in the emirate, as part of the Municipality’s efforts to ensure that the owners of these establishments and projects adhere to environmental requirements and standards, in order to enhance their sustainability.

The program was designed to comply with the specifications and characteristics necessary for the implementation of environmental monitoring, by automating the monitoring procedures in all facilities and projects. This will help save time, efforts and cost incurred to save the data and records of the inspections. Furthermore, it will enhance the level of environmental commitment among the owners of the facilities and projects, as per the environmental laws and legislations in force in Dubai.

The Smart Inspection Program has many features that make the monitoring processes easier. It provides all data by making it possible to view a summary of all inspections, including planned, in-progress, and completed inspection visits.

Inspection lists were also designed in accordance with environmental inspection requirements for various environmental sectors, in order to ensure the quality, accuracy and efficiency of the reports, especially since all inspection reports will be saved in the system, making it easy to refer to them when needed.

The program provides access to the data of industrial and service facilities and development projects, facilitating the modification of their details and contact data, adding any new facilities or projects, scheduling annual inspection plans for all inspectors in the system, as well as the possibility of entering and resetting follow-up inspection plans or emergency visits.

The launch of the program is part of Dubai Municipality’s efforts to complete the automation of all monitoring operations related to environment, health and safety and food safety.

