Dubai Municipality opens Quranic Park for public

By WAM

Dubai Municipality has recently opened the Quranic Park for public free of charge.

The park was developed in Khawaneej on an area of 64 hectares at a total cost of AED200 million.

During the first week of opening the park received 100,000 visitors.

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said, "The opening of the park comes in the Year of Tolerance, launched by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

"Dubai Municipality has developed this park to promote the Islamic cultural and civilizational roles, as the park contains cultural elements that bring closer the interaction between different cultures. It also comes within the policy of increasing the green area in the emirate and the diversity of different landmarks.

The Park will be an important attraction for citizens, residents and tourists alike.

"In addition to its Islamic character and innovative concept, which make it a unique first of its kind project in the world, the Park is characterized by its modern designs and a number of international specifications.

It also has its beautiful green landscapes and diversity, and the exhibits promote the dissemination of a culture of tolerance.

"Entry to the park is free of charge with fees only limited to the Cave of Miracles and the Glass House at AED 5 each and a Nol card can be utilised to pay entrance fees."

Faeqa Akram, Architectural Engineer at Dubai Municipality, said the park consists of 12 gardens containing 45 types of plants mentioned in the Holy Quran and Sunnah, including bananas, pomegranates, olives, melons, grapes, figs, garlic, leeks, onions, corn, lentils, wheat, fennel seeds, ginger, tamarind, basil, pumpkins, cucumbers, etc.

Among the most important elements of the project is the Glass House containing the plants mentioned in the Holy Quran and Sunnah, which grow under certain temperatures and special environmental determinants.

The glass house features a distinctive architectural design at the highest point of the park, allowing visitors to see all its elements, in addition to a cafe surrounded by trees and plants.

The park is surrounded by a low wall that reveals its beautiful features, a Moses Stick Miracle Lake and shops that sell herbs and plants mentioned in the Holy Quran.

The park also comprises solar energy trees that are inspired by the art of Arabic and Islamic fonts, designed specifically for the park that also contains solar panels, Wi-Fi, and phone-charging stations.

In addition to that the Park has a Cave of Miracles, which contains seven miracles mentioned in the Quran, displayed with the latest interactive techniques using sound effects in Arabic and English and more languages will be added shortly for the benefit of all.

The park also includes several kiosks in all its gardens that display information on all types of plants and cultivated trees, the benefits of their uses in food and medicine, and the Quran verses they are mentioned in.

Two areas have been allocated for children from 2 to 12 years, shaded with palm trees, in addition to shaded seating areas decorated with patterns inspired by Islamic art and architecture.

There is also a sandy walkway and another one dedicated to exercising and a cycling track, Wi-Fi, and phone-charging stations.