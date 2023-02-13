Dubai Municipality, PMI sign MoU with to develop HR capabilities in project management

By WAM

Dubai Municipality and the Project Management Institute (PMI) signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the sidelines of the World Government Summit (WGS) 2023, which kicked off today in Dubai.

The MoU aims to develop the capabilities of Dubai Municipality’s human resources in project management, organisational risks, agility and transformation in order to enhance the Municipality’s leadership in these fields and to qualify the employees, as well as enhance cooperation between the two parties and access to international best practices in this field.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Dawoud Al Hajri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, Pierre Le Manh, President and CEO of PMI, and Grace Najjar, Managing Director of PMI's Middle East/North Africa (MENA) region.

Al Hajri said, “Dubai Municipality is keen to develop its partnerships and strategic cooperation with various regional and international entities. The MoU with PMI is a step to benefit from the expertise and services of the pioneering institute in this field. It aims to enhance the leadership of Dubai Municipality in managing and executing projects and portfolios in a professional manner, which will support in achieving the desired strategic benefits. It will also help the Municipality's plans in developing the human capabilities to implement the emirate’s huge infrastructure projects and planning projects and designing smart cities, translating Dubai government's directives aimed at making Dubai one of the smartest and most sustainable cities in the world.”

Le Manh said, “Dubai Municipality’s leadership shows great commitment towards building and strengthening the capabilities of their professional community, which goes hand in hand with PMI’s empowering communities to help shape the future of their own nation. Dubai Municipality has recently won the Project Management Office of the Year Award 2022, and we celebrate their work that is leading us all forward.”

The MoU provides for the development of the capabilities of the Municipality's human cadre, and the exchange of expertise, knowledge, scientific research and resources available to the institute, through its participation in writing and publishing scientific research on Dubai Municipality's expertise in the field of managing projects, programmes, portfolios and offices, as well as hosting PMI leadership in events organised by the Municipality in this field, and to provide the opportunity for Municipality employees to obtain professional certificates provided by the Institute.

The MoU also enables Dubai Municipality to view the latest practices and services provided by PMI, discuss challenges by activating interaction and meetings between the leaders of the two parties, and offer knowledge workshops for Municipality employees by PMI experts from around the world, in addition to supporting the Municipality to become the PMI’s Authorised Training Partner (ATP), facilitating any necessary procedures if possible.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.