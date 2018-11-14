Dubai Municipality redevelops Mamzar Park to become world's first smart park

By Wam

Dubai Municipality has completed the development of Mamzar Park to become the first of its kind smart park in terms of applying a range of innovative services according to the highest standards of technology development, which contributed in getting nominated to win the "Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart Government Program" for 2018.

The move is in line with the continuous efforts of Dubai Municipality to promote innovation in its projects, and in reaffirmation of its keenness to participate in the development of Dubai in the field of smart services and its constant interest to delight the visitors to its entertainment destinations.

Dawood Al Hajiri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, who inaugurated the Mamzar Smart Park, stressed that the development of the park is in line with the guidance and aspirations of the wise leadership on technical and smart development.

"The Municipality is committed to implement innovation standards in its projects and always places the public at the highest priority. The infrastructure in Dubai is witnessing comprehensive development in various fields and it is necessary to keep abreast of the technological development achieved by the world by combining efforts and adopting innovations that will support strategies to provide the highest quality standards in the services provided to the public to ensure their happiness and comfort," said Al Hajiri.