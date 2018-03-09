Dubai Municipality responds to rumour of nylon smell while burning dough

The Food Safety Department of Dubai Municipality has responded to a rumour circulating through a video clip on the social media about the smell of nylon coming out of dough when it was burned.

The Food Safety Department affirmed that all food establishments are subject to periodic inspections, and samples of products manufactured in the emirate are continuously taken to ensure compliance with food safety standards and specifications.

It further clarified that most food products have an unacceptable odor when burned, although they are not nylon.

The department also pointed out that the method of burning food products, which are shown through the videos on social media on a continuous basis, is not a scientific method to examine food products, but there are tests conducted in laboratories and there are scientific procedures to examine them.

The municipality indicated that the video was presented by a person who is not a specialist in the field of food safety, and most of the times the purpose of publishing such videos is usually to harm the reputation of the manufacturer or the company for commercial competition.

The official clarification comes within the "Confirmed News" initiative launched on Dubai Municipality portal, which aims to reduce the circulation of rumors that are spread through the means of social media and to correct false news and malicious rumors and address them quickly.

Dubai Municipality, represented by the Food Safety Department, is keen to ensure permanent and accurate control and safety of all food products available in the market.