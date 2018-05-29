Dubai Municipality responds to rumours regarding brand of baby oil

The Public Health and Safety Department in Dubai Municipality has reminded the public to be careful not to entrust rumours about products that cannot be found in the local market, following one that was circulating on social media about a brand called 'Aristocrat Baby Oil', which allegedly contains allergens.

In a statement today, the Public Health Department confirmed that the product is not registered in the UAE and is not available for official display or sale either in the Emirate of Dubai or in the UAE markets in general.

The Department also pointed out that oils sold in the market are effectively controlled to ensure that the products are safe and comply with the requirements and procedures adopted in accordance with the laws and regulations of the country.

It added that Dubai Municipality regularly monitors products by tracking the status of consumer safety locally, regionally and internationally.

The Municipality appealed to all individuals and establishments to quickly report any concerns regarding the safety of consumer products either through its 'Montaji' app or by contacting its call centre on 800900.

The official response comes within the "Authentic News" initiative launched by Dubai Municipality, which aims to promptly address and correct false news and rumours that circulate on social media.