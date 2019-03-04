Dubai Municipality sets up 50 children’s playgrounds

By WAM

Dubai Municipality has begun building 50 playgrounds and squares for children in residential areas throughout the city.

The project, carried out under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, is a result of his keenness to provide residents with healthy lifestyles, along with high-quality services.

"We have immediately begun implementing the directives of His Highness to set up 50 squares and playgrounds for children, which will be completed by the end of 2019 in various areas, including residential areas in Deira, Bur Dubai, Nad Al Sheba, Lehbab and Hatta City," said Dawoud Al Hajri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality.

He said that this project reflects the municipality's commitment to the directives of the wise leadership and the vision of the municipality to build a happy and sustainable city, which is linked to its strategic objectives to plan, develop and manage an excellent city that provides the essence of success and sustainable living.

Al Hajri went on to say that Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed directed officials to consider multiple factors when building the playgrounds.

These play areas will include basic facilities, along with addressing the varied needs of visitors, ensuring their proximity to residential premises, and taking into consideration overall sustainability, he explained.

He pointed out that the urban development witnessed by the Emirate of Dubai is part of the growth of the city, which is in a permanent race with other cities in the world to become a leader in urban development.