Dubai Municipality supports 'Well of Hope' competition by digging 6 wells

By WAM

As part of the 'Well of Hope' competition, Dawoud Al Hajri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, announced that the municipality would support the initiative by digging six wells in seven countries, including Bangladesh, Benin, Brazil, Mali, Mauritania, Niger and Tajikistan, providing water to 34,300 people.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, invited government and private institutions to participate in the Well of Hope competition, which aims to promote the importance of simple individual efforts to help the less fortunate.

Al Hajri's announcement came during the municipality’s hosting of the Well of Hope pumping devices in Quranic Park. Hundreds of municipality employees, led by Al Hajiri, participated by filling hundreds of water bottles through the virtual water pumping devices at the Well of Hope competition.

During the holy month of Ramadan, public and private sector employees across the UAE will have the opportunity to pump water through a mobile virtual interactive pumping device. The Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives will donate the water being pumped to people living in areas with no access to clean water.

"We are delighted that the municipality is one of the participants of the Well of Hope competition, as it is a qualitative initiative that contributes to providing water to areas suffering from a scarcity," said Al Hajri.

The humanitarian initiatives launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid aim at underlining the international stature of the UAE as a haven for charitable and humanitarian work, extending the hand of charity to the needy without considering religion, colour or race.