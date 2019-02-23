Dubai Municipality to organise UAE Car Free Day on Sunday

By Wam

Dubai Municipality will sponsor the 10th Car Free Day on Sunday, 24th February 2019, with the participation of government, semi-government and private organizations, along with dignitaries, heads of government departments and representatives of various sectors, ensuring comprehensive support for the initiative.

The environmental initiative, aimed at encouraging people to use public transportation and reduce carbon emissions in the air due to the heavy use of vehicles, will be called the UAE Car Free Day this year, with expanded participation from other emirates, in protecting the environment and reducing carbon footprint in the UAE.

Dubai Municipality launched the Car Free Day environmental programme in 2010, which was a first of its kind in the region, and aimed at achieving leadership in various fields, including environmental work. Later, the initiative witnessed great development, especially with the size of the participants from various governmental and non-governmental sectors.

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, along with His Excellency Thani Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, and top officials from various local and federal government departments, will travel from Etisalat Metro Station to Union Metro Station. An exhibition will be held at Union Park to celebrate the occasion, with the participation of various public and private sector organizations.

The campaign will contribute in achieving the objectives of UAE National Agenda 2021 in preserving air quality and reducing carbon footprints. Each vehicle, with a full tank fuel size of 15 gallons, emits nearly 140 kilograms of carbon dioxide into the air, bringing the annual emissions to four tons, and contributing towards global warming. The initiative has had an impact on reducing the carbon footprint and reducing the phenomenon of climate change.