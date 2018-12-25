Dubai Municipality to promote occupational safety and health in construction sites

By Wam

The Dubai Municipality has organised the "Safety Tent" activity as part of the "Zero Accident Construction" challenge initiative, which aims to provide a safe and stimulating environment for workers by raising their awareness and enhancing a safety culture in construction sites.

Director of Building Control Department Abdullah Al Shezawi pointed out that the most important feature of this activity is setting up the tent in the labour accommodation in Al Muhaisinah-2 area as a first stage, adding, "We will take this activity to all labour accommodations in the Emirate in future. The Municipality will target the workers in their places of residence to facilitate communication and interaction with them."

Al Shezawi said that the event will include a series of activities through three days such as lectures, workshops, distribution of building safety awareness leaflets to spread the concept of occupational safety and health in construction sites, in addition to a medical day, which will include medical examinations for workers.

The "Zero Accident Construction" challenge initiative was launched on 1st October this year for construction companies to compete with each other to achieve the largest number of working hours in construction sites without the occurrence of any construction accidents or violations of security and safety requirements and the preservation of life and property according to innovative work standards and mechanisms.