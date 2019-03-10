Dubai Parks and Resorts hosts heroes from Special Olympics at Motiongate Dubai

By Staff

Dubai Parks and Resorts, the largest multi-themed leisure and entertainment destination in the Middle East, welcomed over 4,000 athletes due to compete in the Special Olympics World Games 2019 in Abu Dhabi under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to enjoy a thrilling day of adventure and excitement at Motiongate Dubai on 9 March.

The athletes had a great time at the park filled with adrenaline rush and excitement, and the opportunity to meet their favourite characters.

Mohamed Almulla, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, DXB Entertainments, the company that owns Dubai Parks and Resorts, said: “The destination was delighted to host the Special Olympics heroes at Motiongate Dubai who enjoyed a fun day at the park. This is a significant event in the UAE’s history as it enhances the awareness of people of determination and offers athletes and delegates the chance to learn more about UAE culture and tradition.”

Dubai Parks and Resorts actively supports Dubai’s Disability Strategy 2020 which aims to empower disabled individuals.