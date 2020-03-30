By Dubai Media Office

Dubai Police and Community Development Authority launch services for senior citizens and residents

‘Secure Together’ aims to ensure rapid response to requests for assistance from the elderly

As part of the directives of Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to provide full support and care for senior citizens and residents, and the close follow up of Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Police, in cooperation with the Community Development Authority (CDA), has launched ‘Secure Together’, a community-centred service that offers rapid response to requests for assistance from the elderly across Dubai.

The new service will prioritise requests from seniors to Dubai Police’s command and control centre for essential support and services including medical aid, disinfection and sanitation services at their residences.

Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police and Commissioner General of the Citizen Services Pillar of Dubai Council Lieutenant-General Abdullah Al Marri said the country’s leadership places the highest priority on meeting the vital needs of senior citizens, both nationals and expatriates. “The initiative seeks to respond to their urgent requirements in this critical period during which we have an even greater responsibility to take care of this vulnerable segment of society. Serving the community and working constantly to ensure the safety and wellbeing of people are some of Dubai Police’s key duties. We will spare no effort to fulfill these responsibilities,” he said.

Dubai Police and CDA invited senior citizens and residents to register for the service by visiting the Dubai Police website https://www.dubaipolice.gov.ae

An updated database of places of residence of the elderly has been developed to help authorities respond rapidly to urgent requests and emergencies, and provide them with social support and care.

His Excellency Ahmad Julfar, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, said the service is part of integrated efforts being made under government directives to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and protect the most vulnerable segments. In alignment with measures taken by the UAE’s leadership, he called on all members of the community to be commit themselves to protecting themselves and their loved ones against the risks of infection.

Colonel Turki Abdel Rahman bin Faris, Director of the Command and Control Centre at the General Department of Operations in Dubai Police, stressed on the importance of registering for the ‘Secure Together’ service to help facilitate a rapid response to urgent requests for assistance from senior citizens. He noted that the registration will help teams respond faster and reach the registered places of residence using an interactive map that will have accurate pre-defined locations. Ambulance and healthcare service are part of the emergency services that will be provided in cooperation with relevant authorities and preventive service providers.

Awatif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the Happiness and Positivity Council at Dubai Police, said the initiative has been rolled out in cooperation with CDA. Senior citizens and residents of different nationalities or those responsible for their care can contact the CDA call centre on 800 2121 around the clock. Their calls will be transferred to the command and control centre of Dubai Police to complete their registration process. The service will help them take care of their requirements for medical care, sterilisers and health equipment during the current critical period, in cooperation with concerned agencies.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.