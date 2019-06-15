Dubai police and Shanghai police discuss enhancing security cooperation

By Staff

Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansour, Assistant to Commander-in-chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs at Dubai Police, has recently met at the Dubai Police headquarters Chuhan Yjian, Deputy Chief of the Shanghai Police in the People’s Republic of China and his accompanying delegation who are on an official visit to the UAE.

The delegation later toured the Dubai Police’s Command & Control Centre and learned about best practices implemented by Dubai Police, represented by the Command & Control Centre, in the area of emergencies and disasters.

They were briefed on the tasks and responsibilities assigned to the centre, in addition to the review of processes and procedures and the duties, responsibilities and jurisdictions of officers and organizational units officials. They learned about how to utilize IT, how to measure the centre’s performance in responding to emergencies and the models implemented by the centre in its transactions.

They also talked about the mechanism of tracking police vehicles and traffic patrols through satellite and the mechanism to monitor their surroundings through a video camera that is fixed at these cars and is connected to the Command and Control Center to analyse and examine what goes on instantly.

The Chinese delegation were also briefed on various services provided by the Smart Police Station (SPS) that operates seven days a week offering 27 key services, such as reporting crimes and traffic incidents, as well as further 33 community-based services, which range from obtaining a good-conduct certificate to social support for victims of family violence.

The delegation then learned about Dubai Police's AI-based surveillance programme ‘Oyoon’ and the smart security patrols equipped with the latest technologies in the field of security; including several intelligent technology systems such as roof-mounted camera that provide live broadcasting to the command-and-control unit, the plate identification smart system to identify wanted vehicles and other smart systems.