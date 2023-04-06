Dubai Police Brings Diplomatic and Consular Missions Together for Iftar at Expo City Dubai Scenic Waterfalls

By E247

The Dubai Police, represented by the General Department of Organisations Protective Security and Emergency and the Department of Diplomatic Affairs under the General Department of Criminal Investigations, hosted a special event for members of the diplomatic and consular missions within the Emirate of Dubai. This gathering was held as a part of the Dubai Police Iftar Cannon celebrations at Expo City Dubai, where attendees enjoyed an Iftar banquet set in the enchanting Surreal area, adorned with waterfalls, in the city.

The guests were welcomed by His Excellency Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Assistant Commander-in-chief for Operations Affairs, and Major General Dr. Mohammed Nasser Abdul Razzaq, Director of the General Department of Operations, along with several Dubai Police officers and employees.

Major General Abdullah Al Ghaithi emphasized that enhancing relationships with representatives of different countries, including consuls and diplomats, is in line with the directives of His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-chief of Dubai Police. This is part of their ongoing commitment to maintaining communication with strategic partners from various diplomatic and consular missions, embassies, liaison officers, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Furthermore, Major General Al Ghaithi highlighted that the holy month of Ramadan presents a great opportunity to strengthen relationships and enhance communication with various partners amidst the spiritual atmosphere that encourages compassion, solidarity, and acts of kindness and giving.

