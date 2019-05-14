Dubai Police bust international narcotics gangs in largest operation in UAE history

By Wam

Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of the Dubai Police, while addressing a press conference revealed details about "Operation Stalker", the largest anti-drug operation in the UAE’s history, which was conducted by drug enforcement officers from the General Department of Anti-Narcotics of the Dubai Police.

The operation led to the capture of two international drug smuggling gangs and revealed their method of smuggling drugs via the spare parts of cars.

During the operation, Dubai Police drug enforcement officers seized 365 kilogrammes of heroin, crystal meth and hashish, with a market value of AED278.050 million, the largest ever haul in the UAE, Al Marri added while noting that the operation resulted in the capture of 16 suspects from both gangs.

He then described the operation as a success, due to its precise and accurate planning and execution, as well as the capabilities of the drug enforcement officers of the Dubai Police, which led to the capture of the members of the gang that targeted young Emirati citizens and residents.

Major General Al Marri thanked the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, for supporting the country’s security efforts.

He also thanked H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, for monitoring all national security cases, to establish security and peace in the country.

The press conference was attended by Major General Expert Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Assistant Commander for Criminal Investigation Affairs; Brigadier Eid Mohammed Thani Hareb, Director of the General Department of Anti-Narcotics; Brigadier First Expert Ahmed Matar Al Muhairi, Acting Director of the General Department of Criminal Evidence and Criminology; Colonel Khalid bin Muwaiza, Deputy Director of the General Department of Anti-Narcotics; Colonel Abdullah Al Khayat, Manager of the Hemaya International Centre; Colonel Dr. Abdullah Busenad, Director of the International Control Department of the General Department of Anti-Narcotics, and Colonel Faisal Al Qasim, Director of the Security Media Department, as well as several journalists and media representatives.